STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tipplers make no spirited effort to get their daily quota revised

Dr Binu K B, assistant surgeon, PHC, Porathisserry in Thrissur, told TNIE he had consulted over 100 patients on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A mask-clad man buys alcohol from a Bevco outlet in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s love for alcohol is famous. However, Malayalis, it seems, are not ready to surrender their pride if the responses to the government initiative of providing liquor to those who turn up with the prescription of medical practitioners are any indication. On the first day of the launch of the scheme, only 30 Keralites approached the Excise Department with a prescription. On day 2, there were hardly any takers for the prescriptions.

Dr Binu K B, assistant surgeon, PHC, Porathisserry in Thrissur, told TNIE he had consulted over 100 patients on Tuesday and Wednesday. Not even a single person turned up seeking a prescription to get liquor from a Bevco liquor shop. “I have also some limitations to establish that a patient has alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Even though the clinical symptoms of a patient point to alcohol withdrawal symptoms, it has to be established by a psychologist,” he said.

A tippler Navas K A (name changed) said, “I used to drink 3 to 4 pegs daily and I feel something amiss in my life in the past few days after the lockdown. But I am not ready to testify before a doctor and in front of the excise officials that I am an addict to get my daily quota. Also, liquor would be sent to the house of the customer, which an average Malayali with self-dignity won’t prefer.”

Radhakrishna Pillai G, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Abkari), said though the state government issued a direction to give passes to the tipplers who come up with a prescription, we have not issued any passes so far. “The response is very feeble. We think the procedures related to getting the prescription and pass and finally the door delivery offered by Bevco are dissuading an average ‘high-spirited’ Malayali to take this route,” he said.

Sparjankumar, managing director, State Beverages Corporation, said  Bevco has some limitations to deliver liquor at the doorsteps. The government has not issued the guidelines required to streamline the process. If demand peaks, it would be very difficult for Bevco to deliver liquor. “We are just monitoring the developments and have not taken a final decision,” he said. Dr Binoj George Mathew, district secretary, KGMO, which aggressively protests against the government decision, said the doctors affiliated to KGMO will not give a prescription as it is against medical ethics. Only four people have turned up in Thrissur district general hospital, whereas the number was 2-3 in some PHCs, he said.   

Bevco to charge F100 for home delivery
T’Puram: The State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has issued a circular to deliver liquor to those who approach its warehouses with doctors’ prescriptions. However, it will levy D100 as service charge for every home delivery. The circular said only rum and brandy will be delivered, and there will be a cap of 3 litres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp