STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'A plate for two; hundreds slept together in halls', recounts Kozhikode youth in Markaaz event

It is learnt that the religious congregation on March 18 at the mosque converted the place into a Covid-19 hot spot, claiming 10 lives and caused hundreds of positive cases so far.

Published: 03rd April 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fire service staff sanitise the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi

Fire service staff sanitise the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi. (Photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: "I set off from my home four months back to undertake four-month-long Jamaat (preaching) along with two others. Our first 80 days were in Ernakulam and Idukki districts and the rest in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," says the 21-year old youth of Kozhikode who was present at the Banglewali Masjid of Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) in West Nizamuddin on March 18-19.

It is learnt that the religious congregation on March 18 at the mosque converted the place into a Covid-19 hot spot, claiming 10 lives and caused hundreds of positive cases so far.

"We did not take part in the congregation on March 18 as it was meant for Tamil people. But we stayed at the masjid. The practice in the mosque was such that two people had to share food from a plate. But most of the time, we ate from outside. There are no rooms in the multi-storey mosque. Hundreds will sleep together in halls," the Perambra native told TNIE.

He along with two others from Kuttiyadi, both above 50, set off for Jamaat together. "On return, we boarded the train on March 20 from Nizamuddin and alighted at Kozhikode station around 6.30pm on March 22 and reached home by a car," he said.

The youth said that there were five members on return journey, all from Kozhikode, plus a 12-year-old North Indian boy. "The boy was sent with us by his relatives in New Delhi as his father is working in Kerala. The train compartment was half empty," said the youth.

According to him, all five are in home quarantine now and none of them has any Covid-19 symptoms. The youth, who did not complete plus-two, was in Bahrain for a year and then came back to pursue freelance photography.

He, along with nine others, went for preaching in UP and Haryana. Two of them are from Kottayam. "People will join the team and drop out as the time slot of Jamaat for each will be different. Mine is not a TJ Muslim family. Only I was attracted to this way," he said.

According to local health officials, they are closely monitoring the youth on a daily basis and he has not shown any symptoms in the 11 days of quarantine.

Three time schedules of Jamaat

According to another senior TJ follower, who is an assistant professor here, Jamaat of TJ meant preaching the Muslims to adhere to the basic tenets of the religion.

"It could be termed as a call for returning to the basics of the religion.  The Jamaat would be held at a mosque. One can choose Jamaat of three types -- 3 days, 40 days and four months," he said. The assistant professor along with two others were at Banglewali Masjid on March 7-10 and returned on March 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Coronavirus Kozhikode Jamaat attendee
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp