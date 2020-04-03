STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
And now, an edutaintment portal for students during COVID-19 lockdown in Kerala

To help them, state-owned Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) in association with SCERT has come up with a special program, 'Vadikala Santhoshangal'.

Students wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak as they wait outside the examination center, in New Delhi

Students wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak as they wait outside the examination center. (File photo| ANI)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If not for Covid-19, the nearly 4.5 million students would have begun their annual holidays.

The coronavirus pandemic outbreak has forced these students to stay indoors. To help them, state-owned Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) in association with SCERT has come up with a special program, 'Vadikala Santhoshangal' (Happy Vacation times) for them.

K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, said this will also provide an opportunity for enabling a creative and intellectual environment for children at home.

"The digital content has been created for all students from Standard 5 to 9 by KITE as part of the hi-tech school project. The students can acquire the defined skills through various games and activities," said Sadath.

The students can access these educational contents from the samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.

They can select the class and topic of their choice and can access the resources available for each subject.

The students can also do the worksheets and quizzes based on the topics.

The worksheets are created in an interactive form and they can also be downloaded for offline usage.

In addition to these, digital contents for standard 1 to 12 are also made available. Students can access these resources through their parent's smartphone.

"For those students who do not have this facility, KITE will make available the service of 1.2 lakh laptops deployed in schools by KITE," added Sadath.

Earlier, in February, KITE successfully rolled out an online course for 81,000 teachers.

The new content development process is being undertaken by over 160 teachers along with education experts from various districts in the state from their homes during the lockdown period.

