STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala dance exponent spreads COVID-19 awareness through ottamthullal

“I collected all the instructions, including the one about washing hands, wrote them
down and converted them into a thullal song,” said Vishnu M Gupta

Published: 03rd April 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Gupta

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Deviating from the usual stories, exponents of Kerala's traditional dance forms are now using their art to spread important messages among the audience in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

One such performance whose video garnered over 5.2 lakh views on social media was of a 25-year-old civil engineer from Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, who,
through ottamthullal, spread public awareness on the directives issued by the
government as part of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The idea took shape in Kalamandalam Vishnu M Gupta's mind after he came across the state government's guidelines on COVID-19.

“Often, the directives and guidelines get lost in the avalanche of messages on
WhatsApp and other social media platforms. So, I thought of using the medium of
dance to send across the message,” said Vishnu, who has been performing ottamthullal for the past 10 years.

“I collected all the instructions, including the one about washing hands, wrote them
down and converted them into a thullal song,” he said. The song and performance took shape with the involvement of other artists who, along with Vishnu, were named Silver Jubilee Fellowship beneficiaries in Sreekrishnapuram block panchayat.

He said traditionally, ottamthullal is purely based on the works of Kunjan Nambiar.
“However, I believe that whenever society is in need, an artist can use his art to create awareness,” said Vishnu. "Ottamthullal is a very people-friendly dance form and can be simple unlike kathakali and other dance forms. While enjoying the dance, viewers are also able to understand the message the performer is trying to send,” he said.

He said usually, he would have staged live performances. "However, since social
distancing is one of the points I am trying to make, I decided to record a video,” said the second-year PG student at Kalamandalam. Vishnu, who also tutors students in ottamthullal, is planning a full-fledged career as an exponent of the dance form.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Ottamthullal Vishnu M Gupta Kerala
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp