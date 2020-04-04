23 men held for holding prayers

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The police on Friday arrested 23 persons, who gathered for religious prayers at Erattupetta here, for violating lockdown regulations. Officers said the accused gathered inside a closed room of Thanmaya School, Nadakkal, for ‘juma’ (Friday prayers). Kabeer Manakkal, school manager, is among those arrested. The accused, who were charged under Sections of the Epidemic Disease Control Act, have since been bailed.