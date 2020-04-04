STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aged couple’s recovery a morale booster for Kerala

“After arriving home, appachan told me that he had doubted whether he could see me once again. He is very much happy now,” Rijo said.

By Abhilash Chandran 
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: “After arriving home, appachan told me that he had doubted whether he could see me once again. He is very much happy now,” Rijo said. The recovery of Thomas and Mariamma came as a major boost to the state government, especially the health department, in its fight against Covid-19. “No doubt, it is the result of team work.

Structured and systematic treatment plan coupled with the collective efforts helped them recover from the disease. Moreover, the couple generally had a good health condition,” said Dr Sajith Kumar, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, who led the treatment.

Though their swab samples tested negative for Covid-19 a couple of days ago, doctors were waiting to get their overall health condition to improve. With the medical board observing that the couple’s health condition was stable on Friday, the authorities decided to discharge them. They left the hospital by 3.45pm. The couple was first admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on March 8 but was shifted to the Kottayam MCH for better treatment taking into account their age and deteriorating health condition then.

