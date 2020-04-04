K Surendran’s travel to Thiruvananthapuram courts controversy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran’s travel from his home in Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram during lockdown has triggered a controversy. There were allegations that he misused the pass issued to Seva Bharati, a voluntary organisation affiliated to RSS, for his travel.

Surendran was at his home at Ulliyeri on March 24 when the Prime Minister announced the lockdown. But he travelled to Thiruvananthapuram and held a press meet on April 2. He claimed that he had the district police chief’s permission for the travel. However, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran accused the BJP leader of violating lockdown.

Meanwhile, Union Minister V Muraleedharan defended Surendran, saying the allegations were politically motivated. “Surendran was stopped at 40 locations by the police during the travel. He was allowed to go as he had the required permission to travel,” said Muraleedharan.