Prisoner who escaped from jail isolation ward taken into custody

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A remand prisoner, who escaped from the isolation ward of the Central Jail here, was taken into custody by Kannapuram police on Friday evening. Ajay Babu, 18, of Amirpur, Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody by a team of police led by SI Biju Prakash while he was walking near the railway track at Thavam, near Cherukunnu.

He escaped from the prison after breaking open a wooden window. It was on Friday morning that the officials came to know about his escape. Ajay, who is an accused in a robbery at Canara Bank branch at Kasaragod, was brought to the Central jail on March 25 as a remand prisoner. Since he was coming from Kasaragod, he was duly sent to the isolation ward for suspected Covid-19 infection.

The investigation was led by Kannur town police based on the complaint lodged by jail superintendent K Baburaj. Following the incident, Regional Welfare Officer K V Mukesh reached the prison and conducted a preliminary inquiry.