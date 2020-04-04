Ramesh Chennithala bats for effective screening

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People under quarantine with mild symptoms should also be tested for Covid-19, demanded Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. He said measures for effective screening should be taken as well. Currently, 1.5 lakh people are under quarantine in the state.

“Effective screening can be done, with atleast 3,000 tests conducted per day. Though there are facilities for the same, only less than 500 tests are carried out now. This will not bring out the real picture of transmission,” he pointed out.

Once the rapid test system is in place, at least 6,000 tests should be conducted. Chennithala said organisations like Kerala Government Medical Officer’s Association and Indian Medical Association have also raised similar demands.