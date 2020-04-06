STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Basheer, T Padmanabhan were Gafoor’s ‘dost’ in quarantine

For Gafoor Pallikkal, 54, — a watch seller in Dubai — time ticked the slowest in the past two weeks.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare beds inside a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: FFor Gafoor Pallikkal (54) -- a watch seller in Dubai -- time ticked the slowest in the last two weeks. He was quarantined in a single room at the General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus disease on March 21.

He never got to see the face of a human in the past 14 days. Once every day, a doctor and a clean staff came to his room -- but both covered from head to toe in the white personal protective equipment.

The nurses never entered the room because he suffered from no symptoms. They would place food at a chair outside the room, knock the door and leave. He would take the food in, and replace the plate after cleaning it.

"It was the loneliest period of my life," said Gafoor, who worked in Dubai for 32 years.

On Friday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in his daily evening bulletin that 14 persons in Kerala recovered from COVID-19 infection. Gafoor was one of them. "I want to tell everybody now in quarantine and hospital. If I survived at this age, you all will. Just hang on," he said.

Gafoor said there was a lot to do in the 8ft by 8ft room. He spent a considerable amount of time scrubbing the glass tumbler. The stubborn stains held on to the glass for 14 days, said Gafoor, a stickler for cleanliness. He also kept cleaning the loo attached to his room. He did it despite the cleaning staff coming every day. "I did not want to give any space for the virus," he said.

When he was not clean, he found solace in the company of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. "I finished reading his Pathummayude Aadu," he said. 'Pathumma's Goat' is a humorous novel written by Basheer in 1959. He also read up T Padmanabhan's 'Prakasam Parathunna Oru Penkutty, a collection of 12 short stories. 

He also tried out the exercises recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). "I used to do a lot of pushups and squats in the room," he said. He used the mobile phone only to check WHO videos.
Gafoor created a scare in the town before testing positive, but the district administration is partially to be blamed. 

He sells watches and other electronic gadgets in Al Sabkha, neighboring Naif, in the Deira region of Dubai. He returned home on March 10.

On March 11, he went to the General Hosptial because he had a fever. The COVID help desk took his number and asked him to go home. The staff said an executive would get in touch with him. 
No one did for two days. 

During these days, he attended the engagement ceremony of his niece at Malik Dinar Mosque. "He shook hands with almost all his guests," said a prominent politician. "But none of them tested positive," he said.
To be sure, neither Gafoor's wife or his daughter, a microbiologist, or his son, an aviation management executive, tested positive for COVID. "His is lucky. So are we," said the leader.

Gafoor, a bronchitis patient, then went to Mangaluru to meet his regular doctor. "It was the doctor who insisted I test for coronavirus," he said.

He gave his samples at a private hospital on March 18. On March 21, he got a call from the Mangaluru Hospital saying there was a problem. "The person did not elaborate. In 30 minutes, I got another call. The person asked me to come to General Hospital," he said.

When he reached there, he was quarantined.  Now he is back home, but still quarantined in his room. "I can get out only on April 15," he said. "But now at least I am home. I will survive," he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
quarantined COVID19 survivor COVID survivor Gafoor Pallikkal coronavirus survivor isolation ward Kerala Coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp