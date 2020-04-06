STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Pinarayi Vijayan vows all help to NRIs, promises to bring them back after curbs are lifted

Special attention has to be given to arrange accommodation for women who are placed under observation in foreign countries, he said.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:18 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government would make a multi-pronged intervention to resolve the issues being faced by the non-resident Indians because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the countries of their residence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday. Speaking at a video-conference with prominent NRIs from the state, he sought the intervention of Malayali associations and prominent expatriates to resolve the issues faced by ordinary pravasis.

Special attention has to be given to arrange accommodation for women who are placed under observation in foreign countries, he said. The state government has brought this issue to the attention of the Centre. The NRIs have to pay the fees of their wards even after the schools are closed down in view of the Covid-19. The chief minister said the state would hold talks with the Malayali managements in the education sector to give a breather to the NRIs considering the situation. The state government would take steps in this regard and bring it to the notice of the Union government. 

He also appealed the NRIs to stay where they currently reside until the outbreak is contained and promised them that the state would take steps to bring them back once the restrictions are lifted. The state government would also explore the possibility of providing loans to the families of NRIs who face difficulties in sending money to their kin. This matter would be taken up with the state-level bankers committee, he said. 

The state would also initiate steps to collect the data of NRIs and priority would be given to rehabilitating the NRIs who have lost employment following the Covid-19 situation. For intervening in the issues of the Covid-affected NRIs, including those with suspected symptoms, the state has already sought the help of the prime minister and external affairs minister. Further, Norka Roots has been making attempts to stay connected with the expatriates, he said.

