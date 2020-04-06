STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: 13 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Kerala

Kasaragod, the worst affected in Kerala, accounted for nine cases and Malappuram, two.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirteen more people, two of whom attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 266, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said.

Kasaragod, the worst affected in the state, accounted for nine cases and Malappuram, two.

One case each was from Kollam and Pathanamthitta and both the patients had returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at New Delhi, Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

So far, the southern state has reported 327 positive cases and two fatalities.

Fifty nine people have been cured, Vijayan said.

At least 1.52 lakh are under surveillance and 795 are in various hospitals, he said.

