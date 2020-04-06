STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kerala thinking beyond modern medicine

CM likely to make govt stance clear on using ayurveda  and homoeo-pathy to fight Covid-19 soon. The streams to aid in prevention, rehabilit-ation and boosting immunity.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government is thinking beyond modern medicine in the fight against COVID-19. To bolster prevention and control activities, it is turning to alternative medicine streams like ayurveda and homoeopathy.  While ayurvedic medicines will be used in prevention and rehabilitation, homoeopathic medicines will be used to boost immunity.

It is expected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will soon make the government’s stance clear on using alternative medicines against Covid-19.“As of now, the management of Covid-19 relies on modern medicine. It has been decided to use ayurveda and homoeopathy in certain areas. The chief minister has given indications on the same.

The government has received a report from ayurveda experts detailing various preparations against Covid-19, while homoeopathic medicines are now being provided in some places to boost immunity,” said a source.The source made it clear that ayurveda and homoeopathy will be kept out from treating suspected or confirmed cases. An officer of the Department of Indian Systems of Medicine (Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Naturopathy), said the administration of ayurvedic medicines will only be carried out in consultation with the health department. 

Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) state general secretary Dr Sadath Dinakar said, “Let the government take the final decision. Ayurveda doctors are shouldering the fight against Covid-19 by providing tele-counselling to people in home quarantine through the programme ‘Koode’.” An officer of the Department of Homeopathy said though homoeo medicines are allowed for boosting immunity, the stream has been barred from treating Covid-19 patients and patients with common flu and respiratory ailments.

 “Blame it on the Homeopathy Directorate, a detailed plan on how homoeopathy could play a role in Covid-19 prevention and rehabilitation is yet to be made. Instead, state-run homoeo hospitals have been asked to discharge in-patients and refer even patients arriving with common flu to the nearest primary health centre. The state government and Department of AYUSH should reconsider this,” said the officer.

