Kasaragod gets its own Covid hospital

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A dedicated Covid Care Centre (CCC) has been set up in the Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital building, said District Collector D Sajith Babu on Sunday. The centre, which will be operational from Monday, was established within four days of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan making an announcement to this effect, he said.

National Health Mission district programme manager Dr Raman Swathi Vaman said 200 beds and 10 ICU beds were readied in the building for the first phase of its operations. The facility would get an additional 100 beds and 10 ICU beds soon, he said, adding around `7 crore was invested to set up the facility in such a short time. “Several medical equipment were stuck in transit because of the lockdown. We are trying to bring them to the hospital soon,” he said.

Dr Vaman said 17 staffers, including doctors, nurses and nursing assistants, would be deployed at the centre. “As the construction work of the administrative block was already complete, we decided to set up the CCC here,” he added.The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has installed a 160kV transformer on the campus to cater to the CCC, said officials.

Expert team heads to dist

A team of 26 health and medical workers from Thiruvananthapuram is heading to Kasaragod to help coordinate the anti-Covid works in the district. They will also be training the health and medical staff in Kasaragod, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. The bus transporting the team was flagged off by the minister from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Sunday. The team comprises 11 doctors, 10 nurses, and five assistant nurses.