STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kasaragod gets its own Covid hospital

National Health Mission district programme manager Dr Raman Swathi Vaman said 200 beds and 10 ICU beds were readied in the building for the first phase of its operations. 

Published: 06th April 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor pours medicine to be used as a precaution against COVID-19, at Nehru Homeopathic Medical College

For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A dedicated Covid Care Centre (CCC) has been set up in the Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital building, said District Collector D Sajith Babu on Sunday. The centre, which will be operational from Monday, was established within four days of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan making an announcement to this effect, he said.

National Health Mission district programme manager Dr Raman Swathi Vaman said 200 beds and 10 ICU beds were readied in the building for the first phase of its operations. The facility would get an additional 100 beds and 10 ICU beds soon, he said, adding around `7 crore was invested to set up the facility in such a short time. “Several medical equipment were stuck in transit because of the lockdown. We are trying to bring them to the hospital soon,” he said.

Dr Vaman said 17 staffers, including doctors, nurses and nursing assistants, would be deployed at the centre. “As the construction work of the administrative block was already complete, we decided to set up the CCC here,” he added.The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has installed a 160kV transformer on the campus to cater to the CCC, said officials.

Expert team heads to dist
A team of 26 health and medical workers from Thiruvananthapuram is heading to Kasaragod to help coordinate the anti-Covid works in the district. They will also be training the health and medical staff in Kasaragod, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. The bus transporting the team was flagged off by the minister from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Sunday. The team comprises 11 doctors, 10 nurses, and five assistant nurses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid hospital Kasaragod
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp