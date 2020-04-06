STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala doctors develop India's first walk-in kiosk to take samples for COVID-19 tests

A first of its kind in India, the WISK was designed by a team under Dr. Ganesh Mohan, RMO of Kalamassery Medical College. It takes less than two minutes for blood and swab sample collection.

Published: 06th April 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

A man being tested for COVID-19 at a WISK

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the health services department is finding it hard to procure enough Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, Kerala's Ernakulam district administration on Monday launched the Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) to keep health workers safe while taking samples to test for COVID-19.

A first of its kind in India, the WISK was designed by a team under Dr. Ganesh Mohan, RMO of Kalamassery Medical College.

Launching the WISK on Monday, District Collector S Suhas said that similar technology was used in South Korea for mass sample collection. It takes less than two minutes for blood and swab sample collection.

"This will help us collect samples from a large number of people. There is no direct contact between the health worker and the person being tested while collecting the samples. It takes nearly Rs 40000 to set up a WISK," he said.

A WISK is a small cabin that is closed from four sides with one side having a glass wall with an opening. The person being tested is seated outside the glass wall through which two rubber gloves are attached outside. The health worker has to insert a hand in the rubber gloves and collect swab samples and blood samples from the patients. The rubber gloves and cabin is disinfected after each sample collection.

"Currently, we have two WISKs. They will be used at Kalamassery Medical College where COVID-19 patients are under treatment. If required, more WISKs can be developed at short notice," Suhas said.

T K Shajahan, Alangad Block Panchayat Health Standing Committee member, provided financial assistance to develop WISK.

"One of the major expenses in detecting and treating COVID-19 is procuring PPE kits. During the sample collection, the health workers have to wear PPE kits which cannot be reused. A PPE kit is very expensive and in case a high number of COVID-19 cases are detected, there will be a shortage of PPE kits in the state. The major benefit of WISK is that health workers do not need to wear PPE kits. We are ready to support such innovations in the future as well," Shajahan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus Covid-19 WISK
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp