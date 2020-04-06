No time to rest for ‘chettan’

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

For residents of Ward 71 at Kochi’s Karukapally area, their hero is not a tall, muscular and imposing young man but a septuagenarian who does a humble job for the past 30 years. Gopalan, 75, aka ‘baba’ or ‘chettan’ (elder brother) comes punctually at 7:30 am every day with his cart to collect waste placed outside residences. “I can’t afford to sit at home or work from home like you people,” says Gopalan.

“Come what may, if I don’t do my job, it will be a major disaster ...bigger than even the Corona... Do you know how much amount of waste people generate?” Gopalan’s day even during normal times begins at 4:30 am sharp. “It takes a lot of time to go around, check every doorstep to see whether the residents have placed their wastebaskets and if not call them up,” says Gopalan. “I have been doing this for the past 30 years. Come rain or shine, I can’t take a day off.”

Gopalan admits that the present scenario is something unlikely seen before. “Also, this is the first time I am wearing a mask,” he says smilingly. Residents say there has never been a day when Gopalan chettan hasn’t come trundling down the road with his cart. “He is meticulous. Look at the way he collects the waste. Everything goes into the corresponding drums,” a local says. Gopalan asserts that’s the way to do it. “Never mix the liquid and solid waste. It makes disposal very difficult and messy,” he asserts.

“One good thing has happened due to Corona is that the amount of waste generated has gone down. Earlier, I had to make at least two trips. But now I finish my work by 8 am,” says Gopalan. “People ask me why I am doing this job at such a ripe old age. I like to earn my living. I earn `5,000 per month. If I stay at home will anyone give me the money?”