Nurses tested positive for COVID: Kerala writes to PM Modi, CMs of Delhi, Maharashtra

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray seeking steps to protect the health workers after Malayali nurses working in the hospitals in New Delhi and Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19.

In the letter addressed to Prime Minister, he said as many as 46 Malayali nurses in Mumbai have contracted COVID 19 as per the reports and more than 150 nurses are under observation there.

Five nurses in Delhi's prestigious Cancer Institute have also been confirmed with Corona. Complaints have been coming up of lack of PPEs across the country. Besides in some places their family members are quarantined.

In this backdrop, state governments concerned may be advised to urgently look into the facts and circumstances and provide due care, attention and necessary precautions so that the standard health protocol are followed and utmost the protection given to the health personnel, he said.

Kerala has also intimated Maharashtra and Delhi state governments about the gravity of the situation. In the letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala requested him to ensure the safety of Malayali nurses working in his state.

It was sent in light of the news that more than 40 nurses from Kerala have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra. In the letter to Arvind Kejriwal, state also requested the safety of Malayali nurses working in his state.

Earlier in the videoconference with the chief ministers, the PM has decided to give most importance to the protection of doctor, nurses, and other health volunteers who are working round the clock in treating patients.

