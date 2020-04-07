With six deaths in a day, Kerala worried over Malayalis outside

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kerala battles the Covid-19 with extra vigil and caution, the death toll of Malayalis outside the state touched 18 on Monday, even as over 30 Malayali nurses working in Delhi and Mumbai hospitals contracted the virus.On Monday, six Keralites living abroad died due to the pandemic. In comparison, only two persons have died from Covid-19 within the state — the last death reported six days back.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the way Covid-19 is progressing across the globe is worrying, and added that the state has approached the Centre demanding the need to frame guidelines for dealing with NRKs once they flock to the country when the lockdown restrictions are lifted. On Monday, three Keralites died in the US, two in the UK and one in Ajman after contracting the deadly virus, which has killed over 70,000 persons across the globe.

“The state is offering its condolences to the bereaved,” Vijayan said, adding that Kerala is committed to carry out more discussions with the NRKs to provide them better quarantine facilities and the need to have a health insurance plan for expatriates.But, in a more worrying sign, at least 26 Malayali nurses working at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, contracting the dangerous disease from a cardiac patient who was undergoing treatment there. The hospital was shut and declared a “containment zone” after three doctors and 26 nurses tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the private hospital said: “We are treating all our staff, isolating those in contact, and sanitising the facility...”

Reports also said two nurses from Kerala working at Delhi State Cancer Institute have also contracted Covid-19.In Kerala, only two heathcare workers have contracted Covid-19 while the daily number of persons under observation is coming down.On Monday alone, the state government said there has been a decline of 5,813 persons under the observation list of 1,58,617 the previous day. On Sunday, there was a decline of 12,788 in the observation list.Kerala also has the highest number of persons who have been cured of Covid-19 in India.

The deceased

Two natives of Kottarakkara in Kollam district -- Oommen Kurian, 70, of Karikkam and Indira, 65, a retired teacher -- died in the US and London, respectively. The others who have died abroad due to Covid-19 include Kannur natives Padinjareyil Haris, 36, of Alacheri Kolathayi in Kolayadu panchayat in a hospital in Ajman, UAE, and Sinto George, 36, of Iritty who died in London. Two more Keralites died in the US -- Piravom native Eliyamma Kuriakose and Chengannur native Shilpa Nair.