STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Elderly people with ailments left to fend for themselves in Kerala

Evenas the government is doing everything to take care of alcoholics like getting prescriptions for them, the elderly people are feeling left out.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the government is doing everything to take care of alcoholics like getting prescriptions for them, the elderly people are feeling left out. These citizens, whose average age comes to around 75 years and suffer from illnesses like heart ailments, are finding it difficult to get medicines they need daily.

“I am an 80-year-old fitted with a pacemaker,” said D B Panicker, a retired engineer.

“I have to take medicines regularly. But how much medicine can one stock?” he asked.

Once the stock runs out, especially during times like the lockdown, we are left to fend for ourselves, he said. He said the government is only worried about alcoholics.

“Before the lockdown, I bought medicines for two weeks. But since I need to have three tablets daily and the lockdown got extended, my stock dried up soon,” he said. Panicker contacted various pharmacies but to no avail.

“As a final attempt, I contacted Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi,” he said.

Panicker got a favourable reply and IMA officials provided him with the necessary medicines.

“But what about those who have no idea whom to contact? Just take the case of my neighbour, who is 75 and just had an angioplasty. The medicines he needs are not costly but are needed daily. When he ran out of stock he contacted the medical store which had telemedicine facility, he was told delivery can’t be made since his purchase was below `500!” said Panicker.

Zameen Nazar had a similar story to tell. “My cousin is a 73-year-old heart patient who underwent angioplasty. We had to go around various shops to get his medicine since many chemists had run out of stock,” she said. The IMA said they get at least 10 to 15 calls daily.

“We have been catering to the needs of the elderly when they call seeking assistance in procuring medicines,” said Dr Junaid Rehman, IMA. He said the medicines are bought by Asha workers and delivered to patients.

“Those who can pay are given the bills while those who can’t are given the medicines for free,” he said.

“We are providing medicines to those in quarantine. But, when others call us seeking help getting medicines we help them out. This will be only during the lockdown period. Once the lockdown is over, medicines will be provided only to those in quarantine,” he said.

He said the calls they receive the most are from those hailing from financially backward families. “Those in need of medicines can contact us through the health centres,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corornavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp