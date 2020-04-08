Kerala to take call on extending lockdown soon after decision of Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will take a call on extending the lockdown in the state only after the decision of the Center on extending the lockdown. The state cabinet held here on Thursday also expressed satisfaction in the COVID control activities of the state government. The meeting also decided to convene a special cabinet meeting on April 13, on the eve of the 21-day lockdown ends in the country.

Although the state awaits Center decision to decide its future course of action, there would be more relaxations for key sectors in the state as the situation is under control now. As many as 24,669 people were released from the home quarantine in the state in the wake of no symptoms for these people under quarantine. If the lockdown is lifted all of sudden, the state government may not control the affairs. Hence, a phase by phase lifting of lockdown is suggested in the cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, a Group of Ministers on COVID19 on Tuesday recommended extension of closure of all educational institutions apart from restricting all religious activities having public gathering till May 15 irrespective of if the government extends the 21-day lockdown or not. The meeting of the GoM was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and participated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.