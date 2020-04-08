Kerala’s power consumption falls drastically during lockdown

KRISHNACHANDK By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The adverse impact of lockdown has reflected on the power consumption in the state. The consumption has fallen to 18.12 per cent, the lowest during the summer. Against a daily average power consumption of 64 million units, which may rise to 92 million units at the peak of summer in March and April, the consumption in state touched only 64 million units on Monday, said the data with the KSEB. From March 24 when the lockdown began, the daily consumption fell from 75 million units to 69 million units

N S Pillai, CMD, KSEB, told TNIE that closure of offices, factories and commercial establishments led to a slump in power usage.

There is a loss of 2 crore units since lockdown began. This led to a fall in revenue, Pillai said

KSEB officials said the revenue will also show a dip in coming months as the government declared a moratorium for consumption payment from the public for three to six months

Sources said the government has given a go-ahead to KSEB to ensure it doesn’t burn itself in the bid to ensure round-theclock power supply in the state