STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala’s power consumption falls drastically during lockdown

The adverse impact of lockdown has reflected on the power consumption in the state.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By KRISHNACHANDK
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The adverse impact of lockdown has reflected on the power consumption in the state. The consumption has fallen to 18.12 per cent, the lowest during the summer. Against a daily average power consumption of 64 million units, which may rise to 92 million units at the peak of summer in March and April, the consumption in state touched only 64 million units on Monday, said the data with the KSEB. From March 24 when the lockdown began, the daily consumption fell from 75 million units to 69 million units

N S Pillai, CMD, KSEB, told TNIE that closure of offices, factories and commercial establishments led to a slump in power usage.

There is a loss of 2 crore units since lockdown began. This led to a fall in revenue, Pillai said

KSEB officials said the revenue will also show a dip in coming months as the government declared a moratorium for consumption payment from the public for three to six months

Sources said the government has given a go-ahead to KSEB to ensure it doesn’t burn itself in the bid to ensure round-theclock power supply in the state

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp