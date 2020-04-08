STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mohanlal breaks into song for health workers on COVID-19 frontline

"The people of Kerala are indebted to you for your selfless service," Mohanlal said. "You are the great hope for patients. The film field is willing to offer all help to you," he added.

Published: 08th April 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mohanlal greeting Health Minister KK Shailaja during the interactive session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors and paramedics treating COVID-19 patients in the state had some joyous moments on Wednesday when their selfless service was appreciated by actor Mohanlal. "When you are striving hard for our welfare, we are praying for you," the actor said during an interactive session with around 250 health workers assigned to treat COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister KK Shailaja's office said that the video conference session was to boost the morale of the health workers who are undergoing mandatory isolation between their shifts. It helped to break the monotony of the 14-day isolation period of the staff, said an official statement.

The actor said it was a great opportunity to meet the people toiling hard to make Kerala free from COVID-19. "I'll cherish these memories forever. The people of Kerala are indebted to you for your selfless service," he said. "You are the great hope for patients. The film field is willing to offer all help to you," he added.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Shailaja and superintendents of the COVID hospitals in the state also attended the session. The actor gave a 'big salute' to the minister who is leading thousands of health workers, from doctors to cleaning staff, engaged in the fight against the pandemic.
 
Shailaja expressed gratitude to her staff who had set aside their family and personal matters to serve the people. "The government has the responsibility to take care of your physical and mental health. I thank Mohanlal for joining us," she said.   

For many of the staff, it was a pleasant surprise to meet their favourite actor, talk with him and get a word of appreciation from him. One of the participants, Kannur Medical College principal Dr N Roy, surprised the actor when he revealed that they were batch mates at the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram.        

Before signing off, the actor sang a song for his audience. And the choice was impressive... P Bhaskaran's good old melody "Lokam Muzhuvan Sukham Pakaranay..."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohanlal Kerala Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp