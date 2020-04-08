Mohanlal breaks into song for health workers on COVID-19 frontline

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors and paramedics treating COVID-19 patients in the state had some joyous moments on Wednesday when their selfless service was appreciated by actor Mohanlal. "When you are striving hard for our welfare, we are praying for you," the actor said during an interactive session with around 250 health workers assigned to treat COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister KK Shailaja's office said that the video conference session was to boost the morale of the health workers who are undergoing mandatory isolation between their shifts. It helped to break the monotony of the 14-day isolation period of the staff, said an official statement.

The actor said it was a great opportunity to meet the people toiling hard to make Kerala free from COVID-19. "I'll cherish these memories forever. The people of Kerala are indebted to you for your selfless service," he said. "You are the great hope for patients. The film field is willing to offer all help to you," he added.

Shailaja and superintendents of the COVID hospitals in the state also attended the session. The actor gave a 'big salute' to the minister who is leading thousands of health workers, from doctors to cleaning staff, engaged in the fight against the pandemic.



Shailaja expressed gratitude to her staff who had set aside their family and personal matters to serve the people. "The government has the responsibility to take care of your physical and mental health. I thank Mohanlal for joining us," she said.

For many of the staff, it was a pleasant surprise to meet their favourite actor, talk with him and get a word of appreciation from him. One of the participants, Kannur Medical College principal Dr N Roy, surprised the actor when he revealed that they were batch mates at the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram.

Before signing off, the actor sang a song for his audience. And the choice was impressive... P Bhaskaran's good old melody "Lokam Muzhuvan Sukham Pakaranay..."