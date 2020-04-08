STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine more test positive in Kerala

The negative results have come from Kannur (five), Ernakulam (four) and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Tuesday reported nine new Covid-19 positive cases. At the same time, 12 people undergoing treatment in hospitals for the infection are on the path of recovery as they turned negative in the repeated sampling test. The new cases are from Kasaragod (four), Kannur (three) and one each from Kollam and Malappuram. The negative results have come from Kannur (five), Ernakulam (four) and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

“Of the nine fresh cases, four arrived from abroad, two attended the religious congregation at Nizamudeen and the remaining two got infected through contact with positive cases,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM also said the godowns are well stocked. He raised concern on the transportation of stale fish for sale during the lockdown and said surveillance will be strengthened.

“Another problem that came to our notice is the crisis faced by farmers who took up vegetable farming in view of Vishu/Easter market. For them, selling their products during the lockdown will be difficult. The Agriculture Department has decided to procure such products,” he said.

Post lockdown: State awaits Centre’s directives

T’Puram: The state is awaiting the Centre’s directives before taking steps regarding the post lockdown period, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said the lockdown norms would continue till April 14 and further additions will be made to the guidelines of the Centre. He said mobile shops can open on Sundays, while vehicle workshops and spare parts shops can open on Sundays and Thursdays. The government is also considering opening shops selling fans and ACs, he said.

