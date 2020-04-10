STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid-19 cases peak in Kerala, active ones decline steadily

The number of active Covid-19 cases seems to have peaked in Kerala. Going by the latest data, the number peaked at 266 cases on April 6 (Monday) when 10 active cases were reported that day.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi.

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The number of active Covid-19 cases seems to have peaked in Kerala. Going by the latest data, the number peaked at 266 cases on April 6 (Monday) when 10 active cases were reported that day. After Monday, the number of active cases has been showing a steady decline to touch 258, a decline of eight cases, on Thursday. The number fell by three on Tuesday, dropped another four on Wednesday and dipped again by one on Thursday. Dr Jijo P Ulahannan of Government College, Kasaragod, said the recovery of Covid patients is pulling down the number of active cases in the state. Data validates this. The state has seen 97 patients recovering from the deadly virus till now -- 13 on Thursday alone.

Maharashtra, where the number of Covid-19 cases tops at 1,324, has reported the most number of recoveries at 117. But Maharashtra also has the most number of deaths at 74 compared to just two in Kerala.Dr  Tinku Joseph, pulmonologist at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, said though Kerala has been doing much better than other states, more patients need to be screened before arriving at a conclusion that the active cases have peaked. “We have also not entered into phase 3 yet,” he said. 

The phase 3, which is the community spread stage, could occur if the lockdown is relaxed, said experts. When a 68-year-old man with no travel history or reported contact died on March 31 -- the second Covid-19 death in Kerala -- there were concerns of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the state. But Health Minister K K Shailaja had ruled out any such fears saying the man was already suffering from several other health issues including high blood pressure.

“To avoid phase 3, the lockdown has to be continued and a majority of suspected population has to be screened,” said Dr Tinku Joseph.Added Dr Ulahannan: “Opening the borders and mixing of people or even testing of more people can trigger a spike in the active Covid cases.” He said since the disease came from abroad and Kerala has isolated people, there is a lesser chance that the mixing of people may lead to more positive cases.

Flattening the curve
After Monday, the number of active cases has been showing a steady drop to touch 258 -- a decline of eight cases -- on Thursday. The number fell by three on Tuesday, dropped another four on Wednesday and dipped again by one on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp