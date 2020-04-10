STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NOD for electricians and plumbers to work

Permission was also issued for rubber plantations to operate with a maximum of 25 pc of their staff strength during lockdown.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to residents, the state government has issued orders permitting authorised electricians and plumbers to visit residences and flats for urgent maintenance work during lockdown. Manual workers can also visit residential flats for urgent repair works as per request from flat owners, said the government order. The government permitted functioning of factories involved in latex processing and production of rubber/surgical gloves.

Permission was also issued for rubber plantations to operate with a maximum of 25 pc of their staff strength during lockdown. The clearance was issued based on a request from the Rubber Board that these factories are involved in production of essential commodities like rubber/surgical gloves required for Covid prevention measures.

The factories can operate with 25 pc of their staff strength. These factories can transport latex barrels from plantations to factories to ensure supply of latex. They were also allowed to bring in required quantity of barrels with ammonia and other preservatives.

