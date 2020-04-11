‘Jeevani-Sanjeevani’ markets to aid farmers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to aid farmers affected by the lockdown, the Agriculture Department has launched the ‘Jeevani-Sanjeevani’ farmer markets in the state, under the ‘Karshakarkku Oru Kaithangu’ project. The markets were launched in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts. Though the harvest season is here, numerous farmers have been struggling to find a market for their produce in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was in this context that the Agriculture department decided to launch the ‘Jeevani-Sanjeevani’ markets. “The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam, Horticorp, and the marketing centres of Agri department will collect the produce from farmers.

The market project has been implemented to ensure that the farmers are getting better prices for their products, while also selling them to the customers at reasonable rates. Here, the farmers can sell their produce directly and make a good profit. Project will soon be launched in all districts,” said K Vasuki, director, Agriculture department.