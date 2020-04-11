STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Jeevani-Sanjeevani’ markets to aid farmers

The market project has been implemented to ensure that the farmers are getting better prices for their products, while also selling them to the customers at reasonable rates.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to aid farmers affected by the lockdown, the Agriculture Department has launched the ‘Jeevani-Sanjeevani’ farmer markets in the state, under the ‘Karshakarkku Oru Kaithangu’ project. The markets were launched in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts. Though the harvest season is here, numerous farmers have been struggling to find a market for their produce in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was in this context that the Agriculture department decided to launch the ‘Jeevani-Sanjeevani’ markets. “The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam, Horticorp, and the marketing centres of Agri department will collect the produce from farmers.

The market project has been implemented to ensure that the farmers are getting better prices for their products, while also selling them to the customers at reasonable rates. Here, the farmers can sell their produce directly and make a good profit. Project will soon be launched in all districts,” said K Vasuki, director, Agriculture department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp