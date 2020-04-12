STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private bus operators in Kerala on the verge of breakdown

The Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KPBOF) is apprehensive of some operators being forced to shut down.

Published: 12th April 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

All KSRTC buses are seen parked at the Yashwantpur bus stand in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown

Representational image. (File photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By SHIBU B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Into its third week now, the unprecedented lockdown has dealt private bus operators another bumpy ride. Having weathered several storms in the past, including spiraling operating costs and travel concessions, private bus operators' representatives feel running services profitably will be difficult once normalcy is restored.

The Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KPBOF) is apprehensive of some operators being forced to shut down.

"There are nearly 12,600 buses operating services under KPBOF,” M B Sathyan, president of the federation, told New Indian Express.

"More than one lakh people are engaged as daily-wage workers in these buses. The Covid-19 situation has affected their lives adversely. Many operators may find it difficult to conduct services even if the lockdown is lifted fully as the financial burden due to the current crisis is huge.”

While the state government has already given them tax exemption for April, the operators have requested for more such concession.

"We understand the limitations of the state government which is going through a tough phase after the Covid-19 outbreak. But we have little idea when things will be back to normal," Sathyan said.

The state government-appointed expert committee on easing lockdown restrictions has suggested conducting bus services with only one passenger per seat, in contrast to two persons allowed normally. The KPBOF president said many operators will find it difficult to conduct services in such a manner.

“That means buses will have to conduct services with 10 or 20 passengers, which is not financially viable,” he said.

The Kerala Bus Operators’ Forum general secretary Johnson Payyappilly echoed similar sentiments.

“If we conduct services on a one-seat-one-passenger basis, we won’t be able to meet the expenses for fuel and to pay wages. The only solution then will be the government taking over services until normalcy returns,” Johnson said.

Bus operators also think that people will not depend on buses and other public transport systems immediately after lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“We are optimistic of chalking out a proper plan to overcome the crisis by the time things settle down,” Sathyan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Private buses Kerala private buses India under lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp