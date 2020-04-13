STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID volunteer arrested for selling 'home-made' liquor in Kerala

The police said 37-year-old Sajin made spurious alcohol at his home by mixing vodka, white rum, and sanitisers having 75 percent isopropyl alcohol content.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A COVID volunteer was arrested by the Varkala police on Saturday for selling alcohol made using various components, including sanitisers, and for selling it to clients to whom he delivered it on his bike.

The police said 37-year-old Sajin made spurious alcohol at his home by mixing vodka, white rum, and sanitisers having 75 percent isopropyl alcohol content. He has been arrested.

The accused had good social contacts and also joined various groups providing free food to the needy. He also used to help the police in relief activities.

All this and the social acceptance he gained were used by him to peddle the 'home-made' intoxicant to regular tipplers whom he serviced on his bike. Due to his relief activities, the police rarely restricted his movements and that made his job a lot more easier.

The matter came to light when the police, while patrolling, came across a youth from Cherunniyur, who was heavily drunk. On being questioned, the youth revealed that a man, who wore an id card and a mask and came on a bike, had supplied him with the liquor. 

The man had the contact number of the accused and shared it with the cops. The police officers called up the man and ordered alcohol from him. He was nabbed when he came to deliver it.

On being questioned, the police said the man told them that he used to purchase a large amount of sanitisers from a homeo medical shop in Varkala. Later, he mixed it with vodka and white rum and then sold the mixture at exorbitant rates. For one litre of the mixture, he charged Rs 1600.

The man had regular clients and they used to get in touch with him over the phone. He was always wary of police and hence used 'chappathi' as a code for alcohol while talking to clients. 

The police said he used to sell 30 'chappathis' daily. "He made a fortune in a limited time by selling spurious alcohol. It was sheer luck that no one became ill from it," said Varkala Inspector G Gopakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID volunteer COVID-19 COVID crime
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp