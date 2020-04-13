STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Driver arrested while ferrying people illegally to Tamil Nadu natives from Kerala

The ambulance that carried a banner of Vaikunda Swami Dharma Pracharana Sabha (VSDP),  a community organisation, was seized by 11.30pm from Amaravila checkpost.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; nurse; mask; ambulance

For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Parassala police on Saturday night arrested a private ambulance driver for illegally ferrying Tamil Nadu natives from Kerala to Kaliyikkavila town on the Tamil Nadu side. Bijeesh, a resident of Parassuvaykkal has been arrested. 

The ambulance that carried a banner of Vaikunda Swami Dharma Pracharana Sabha (VSDP),  a community organisation, was seized by 11.30 pm from Amaravila checkpost.

According to the police, Bijeesh said he owned the vehicle and was an office-bearer of VSDP. “The man said he is an active member of VSDP. However, the leaders of the organisation said they have nothing to do with it,” said Parassala sub-inspector Sreelal Chandrasekharan.  

On Saturday, the police officers who were on night duty at the checkpost blocked the vehicle when they saw five passengers inside it, the SI said.

According to sources, the five people who are natives of Kalkulam in Tamil Nadu, were working as labourers in various firms here and were stuck in Kerala due to the lockdown. They wanted to return home and sought the help of Bijeesh.

He agreed to ferry them in return of money. All of them boarded the ambulance from Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram. According to sources in Special Branch, this is not a lone incident. There are others who are trying to make a windfall by smuggling people across the border. A mid-level officer said some of the ambulance and truck drivers charge as much as Rs 1000 from a person to ferry him across the border taking advantage of the current situation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Parassala police
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp