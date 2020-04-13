Kerala BJP chief Surendran’s remarks irk young turks in Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran’s criticism of the Opposition for flaying the state government during times requiring a united fight against Covid-19 has not gone down well with the young turks in the Congress. Leaders like Shafi Parambil, T Siddique, Jyothikumar Chamakkala and P C Vishnunath took to the social media to attack Surendran through trolls and posts. In his Facebook post, Vishnunath asked in a satirical way whether K Surendran is a part of the government to criticise the Opposition. The post went viral and resulted in a heated debate on social media.

Shafi Parambil MLA also uploaded a video saying he will criticise the government and Surendran should forgive him for that. T Siddique lashed out against the BJP state president for making a ‘U-turn’ from his previous criticism of the state government and the chief minister. He alleged an unholy nexus between Pinarayi Vijayan and Surendran, saying the BJP cannot survive in Kerala without Pinarayi’s support.

Jyothikumar Chamakkala said that Pinarayi should congratulate Surendran for doing a public relations exercise for the government. Earlier, Surendran had said that Pinarayi was merely doing PR work by conducting press meets daily. The Congress leader said that Surendran is giving thanks to Vijayan for helping him get the post of the BJP state president. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said Surendran did not deserve a reply for his allegations.

Surendran had earlier said that criticising the government merely for the sake of it was not a healthy practice. He had also appreciated the government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19. Meanwhile, the BJP state president replied to the congress leaders’ trolls saying that Chennithala or Mullappally Ramachandran, the KPCC president, should comment instead of youth leaders.