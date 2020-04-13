STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Only two test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, 36 recover on ‘a day of much relief and hope’

Two districts, Kottayam and Idukki, have no active cases. 

Published: 13th April 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

A person getting his temperature checked before collecting tokens for receiving pension at the treasury office in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Easter Sunday brought much relief to Kerala. In what could be another indication of the state flattening the curve of Coronavirus infection, only two people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Moreover, 36 patients recovered, taking the total number of Covid survivors to 179. Also, two districts, Kottayam and Idukki, have no active cases. 

One person each from Kannur and Pathanamthitta tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 194. Commenting on the number of recovered patients, Health Minister K K Shailaja said it was “a day of much relief and hope.”

A Health Department official said it was after a long gap that less than five positive cases were reported in the state.

“The lowest number of cases — one — was reported on March 19. In the past five days, the number of people under observation in the state has come down,” said the officer.

Of the 36 recovered patients, the highest, 28, were from Kasaragod.

Six people from Malappuram and one person each from Kozhikode and Idukki also recovered.  At present, 1,16,941 people are under surveillance. Of them, 1,16,125 are in home quarantine, while 816 are in hospitals. On Sunday, 176 persons were admitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala covid 19 Kerala coronavirus Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp