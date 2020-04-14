Apparition: HC directs cops to look into plaint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed the police to consider and take action based on a complaint alleging movement of a mysterious figure during night hours in several areas in Thrissur during the lockdown period. The court issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Rajesh A Nair of Chavakkad, Thrissur, seeking a directive to Thrissur district police chief to consider the complaint.

The petitioner alleged that some unidentified miscreants have been indulging in unlawful activities by showing frightening figures during odd hours of the night causing severe panic, horror and chaos among people at several places within the limits of the Vadakkekkad, Guruvayur and Kunnamkulam police stations since March 25 so as to defeat the purpose of lockdown.

Senior Government Pleader P Narayanan informed that the investigations did not yield any clue regarding the identity of the mysterious person. However, it was noticed that there were a number of people, who were violating the lockdown restrictions under the guise of pursuing this mysterious figure. It was also stated that some persons, who were found moving around during night hours thereby violating the restriction orders in force, were arrested.