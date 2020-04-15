In a first, Kerala's Thrissur Pooram called off entirely amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: After a meeting in the presence of ministers in the district, Cochin Devaswom Board authorities along with Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, decided to call off Thrissur Pooram entirely, in the wake of extension of the nationwide lockdown til May 3 amid coronavirus pandemic.

Even though preparations for the event, which was was set to happen on May 2, were stopped when the lockdown was announced, the organisers were hopeful about conducting the rituals. As the lockdown norms restrict gathering of not more than five people in temples, the meeting decided to avoid all rituals including flag hoisting for the pooram.

As there were confusions about pooram in the faction temples, the meeting also discussed it and decided to not conduct the pooram there also.

Drawing a large crowd including foreign tourists, Thrissur Pooram has a history of more than two centuries. Now, pooram fans around the globe have to wait for another year to enjoy Ilanjithara Melam, Madathil Varavu and the much appreciated Kudamattam. Fireworks display as a part of the pooram was another awaited feast, which the pooram lovers will miss this year.