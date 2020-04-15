STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In a first, Kerala's Thrissur Pooram called off entirely amid COVID-19 lockdown

Cochin Devaswom Board authorities along with Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, decided to call off the event after a meeting in the presence of ministers.

Published: 15th April 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: After a meeting in the presence of ministers in the district, Cochin Devaswom Board authorities along with Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, decided to call off Thrissur Pooram entirely, in the wake of extension of the nationwide lockdown til May 3 amid coronavirus pandemic. 

Even though preparations for the event, which was was set to happen on May 2, were stopped when the lockdown was announced, the organisers were hopeful about conducting the rituals. As the lockdown norms restrict gathering of not more than five people in temples, the meeting decided to avoid all rituals including flag hoisting for the pooram. 

As there were confusions about pooram in the faction temples, the meeting also discussed it and decided to not conduct the pooram there also.

Drawing a large crowd including foreign tourists, Thrissur Pooram has a history of more than two centuries. Now, pooram fans around the globe have to wait for another year to enjoy Ilanjithara Melam, Madathil Varavu and the much appreciated Kudamattam. Fireworks display as a part of the pooram was another awaited feast, which the pooram lovers will miss this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cochin Devaswom Board Thrissur Pooram Coronavirus COVDI 19 Kerala lockdown Temples lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp