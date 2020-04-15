STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kovalam police book 16 foreign tourists for going swimming during lockdown

The owners and staff of the five hotels, where the tourists were put up, were also charged under the State Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for not informing the authorities about the lockdown violation

Kovalam Beach (File photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kovalam police have registered cases against 16 foreign tourists and the owners and staff of the hotels where they were staying after it emerged that they had breached lockdown rules by going to the beach for a swim.

The tourists, who were from the UK, Russia, Canada and France, went to the Light House beach at around 7 am on Tuesday and swam in the sea. The matter soon came to the notice of the life guards, who then turned the foreigners back.

The foreigners were booked for defying lockdown norms, while the owners and staff of the five hotels, where the tourists were put up, were charged under the State Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for not informing the authorities about the lockdown violation.

