Chennithala asks CM to come clean on Sprinklr

At a press meet here, Chennithala said Sprinklr corruption is the biggest data scam in the state.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s role in awarding the contract to manage the data of people under Covid-19 quarantine to a US company, alleging that the government had also allowed the firm to “steal” the data of 87 lakh ration card-holders. 

At a press meet here, Chennithala said Sprinklr corruption is the biggest data scam in the state. While a probe is on against Sprinklr for data fraud in the US, a serious corruption is taking place in the state under the cover of Covid-19. Chennithala’s fresh allegations came after the government released “documents” related to the contract terms with Sprinklr on Wednesday. He said the company sent letters clarifying this only after he revealed the scam on April 10. 

Chennithala refuted the CM’s statement that  the services rendered by Sprinklr are free. The government’s statement on Wednesday showed that the remuneration for Sprinklr on Covid-19 has to be provided after September 24. “The health, local self-government and IT departments are not aware of the contract. Despite correcting the website, the government has shied away from releasing the contract details. The IT secretary is acting like Sprinklr’s spokesperson. Hence, the CM must clarify,” said Chennithala. 

The functioning of Sprinklr during the floods as informed by Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen was dubious, Chennithala alleged. He said the CM should reveal the company’s activities during the floods as neither the media nor the Rebuild Kerala team on which he is also a member is aware of its functioning.

