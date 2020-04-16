STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid cases in Kerala after 24 days point to asymptomatic carriers’

Doctors say cases are reported from different parts of the world in which patients become symptomatic after 25 days of exposure; the pattern of the virus is also constantly changing

Published: 16th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By RAJESHAB RAHAM
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time, Kerala reported no Covid cases from overseas returnees on Wednesday, but the coronavirus infected cases being reported in recent days from among those who returned from foreign countries -- even 24 days after the airports were closed -- is worrying the health authorities. The doctors and health authorities said they suspect this could be an indication of a large number of asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus in the state.

On Tuesday, of the eight new Covid cases reported, five have come from Dubai while the remaining three got the infection through local contact. Similarly, on Sunday, both the cases reported were UAE returnees while on Monday, one out of the three Covid case reported was from a foreign returnee.

“We feel the airports were lax in letting passengers go directly to their homes after the thermal screening. Except for one case, when a three-year-old Kannur boy who came with his parents from Italy was screened international passenger was detected with possible infection. In the case of the Kannur boy too, it was done due to the insistence of the parents,” said a health official, on condition of anonymity.

“We suspect the foreign returnees may be contracting the coronavirus from their fellow asymptomatic travellers - their partners or children, long after they reached homes,” he said. Dr Praveen G S, epidemiologist at Government Medical College, Kalamassery, said though the incubation period for Covid-19 - the time between exposure to the virus (becoming infected) and symptom onset -- can extend up to 14 days, the emergence of Covid positive cases in Kerala even after 20-23 days indicates that the overseas returnees may be contracting the virus from asymptomatic co-traveller, who could be living in the same house, say the person contracting from his wife or son or viceversa. “In the case of Nipah, there were strong symptoms, which helped us to isolate the person from others.

That’s not the case with Covid-19. The symptoms are not very strong and this is not helping us to isolate the infected person from others. There are a large number of asymptomatic cases out there, which will make the task of tackling the disease very hard,” he said. Dr Tinku Joseph, pulmonologist, AIMS, said in certain instances the incubation period could be more than 14 days. “Cases are reported from different parts of the world in which patients become symptomatic after 25 days of exposure,” he said. “We still don’t have clear cut data. The pattern of the virus is also constantly changing,” Joseph said, adding that there are also chances that a foreign returnee acquiring infected from someone else after coming here or contracting the virus from asymptomatic carriers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp