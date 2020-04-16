Just one Covid-19 case, Kerala tops in recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After almost a month, Kerala reported just a single case of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The new case is from Kannur. Seven persons also recovered on the day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that Kerala is also the state with the best recovery rate at the national level. He said 218 persons have recovered from Covid-19 so far. The number of people put under surveillance suspecting Covid-19 dropped from the one-lakh mark after a long period. The recovered cases are from Kasaragod (four), Kozhikode (two) and Kollam (one). The last time the state reported a single case of Covid-19 was on March 19.

“These are all positive signs. But it will be too premature to say the state has broken the chain of transmission of the virus. To claim this, some more days are needed. The state can’t lower its guard and announce relaxations. For the situation at any time could go out of hand,” said the CM. The CM also stated that considering the risk that the cancer patients had to take while travelling to premier institutions like Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, it has been decided to open 22 cancer treatment centres across the state. An initiative of this kind is the first in the country.

“Cancer patients are of immunocompromised ones. For them, the chances are high to develop Covid-19. If they contract the same the complications will also become high. Considering these aspects the travelling of cancer patients will have to be reduced and setting up treatment centres near them is the only solution,” added the CM. At the same time, the CM also added that other than RCC, the Health Department will set up more such centres with the help of Malabar Cancer Centre and Cochin Cancer Centre. The newly set up cancer treatment centres have been attached to general hospitals and district hospitals. The patients arriving at these centres will be provided with follow-up care, palliative care, chemotherapy and others. Expert advice will also be made available through the telemedicine facility.

Validity of learners licence to be extended

The validity of learners licence will be extended to help people waiting to undergo a driving test after lockdown. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Motor Vehicles Department would be asked to extend the validity. Those who have taken learners licence will have to take the final test for getting the licence within six months. A new order will be issued in the wake of extension of lockdown, said an officer of MVD. As part of Covid-19 precaution, the MVD had restricted learners tests and driving tests at least two weeks before the lockdown on March 25. The Regional Transport Offices processed applications of emergency nature. The Centre has extended the validity of various motor vehicle certificates till June 30.