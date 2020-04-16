STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala differs with Centre on COVID-19 hotspots criteria; may ease curbs in certain sectors after April 20

The state will urge the Centre to re-designate the hotspot districts as zones so that curbs can be lifted at a later stage in areas which do not fall under such worst-affected zones.

Published: 16th April 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

A healthcare worker checking a man for COVID-19 symptoms . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has expressed reservations over the Centre's criteria for designating districts as COVID-19 hotspots and has recommended earmarking of worst-affected districts into zones. A meeting of the state cabinet held here on Thursday also decided to continue with the lockdown curbs prescribed by the Centre till April 20 when the Union government is expected to announce some relaxations.

The cabinet pointed out certain anomalies in deciding COVID-19 hostposts in the state. The state will urge the Centre to re-designate the hotspot districts as zones so that curbs can be lifted at a later stage in areas which do not fall under such worst-affected zones.

The state government would urge the Centre to club northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram - where maximum cases are reported - in the worst-affected red zone.

The cabinet also expressed its disagreement over inclusion of Wayanad, with very few COVID-19 cases, in the list of hotspots and the omission of Kozhikode from the list.

The cabinet is understood to have recommended easing of curbs in sectors such as coir, cashew, beedi and weaving units after April 20, in strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus Coronavirus coronavirus hotspots
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp