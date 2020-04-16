Kerala differs with Centre on COVID-19 hotspots criteria; may ease curbs in certain sectors after April 20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has expressed reservations over the Centre's criteria for designating districts as COVID-19 hotspots and has recommended earmarking of worst-affected districts into zones. A meeting of the state cabinet held here on Thursday also decided to continue with the lockdown curbs prescribed by the Centre till April 20 when the Union government is expected to announce some relaxations.

The cabinet pointed out certain anomalies in deciding COVID-19 hostposts in the state. The state will urge the Centre to re-designate the hotspot districts as zones so that curbs can be lifted at a later stage in areas which do not fall under such worst-affected zones.

The state government would urge the Centre to club northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram - where maximum cases are reported - in the worst-affected red zone.

The cabinet also expressed its disagreement over inclusion of Wayanad, with very few COVID-19 cases, in the list of hotspots and the omission of Kozhikode from the list.

The cabinet is understood to have recommended easing of curbs in sectors such as coir, cashew, beedi and weaving units after April 20, in strict adherence to social distancing norms.