Kerala firm exports 33.5 lakh more surgical gloves to Serbia amid COVID-19 outbreak

The company, which exports to over 40 countries in the Americas, Europe, West Asia and Africa, has the capacity to produce 5-5.5 lakh pairs of surgical gloves per day.

St Mary’s Rubbers has exported 33.5 lakh pairs of sterile surgical gloves to Belgrade, the second such consignment by the company to Serbia after it sent 35.5 lakh pairs at the end of last month. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Overcoming uncertainties in cargo movement due to the lockdown, a Kerala-based company has exported 33.5 lakh pairs of sterile surgical gloves to Belgrade, the second such consignment by the company to Serbia after it sent 35.5 lakh pairs at the end of last month.

St Mary’s Rubbers (P), Kanjirapilly, sent the consignment weighing 95 tonnes via the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Monday, taking the total exports to 69 lakh pairs of sterile latex surgical gloves in just over two weeks’ time. Subin Jose, manager-marketing of the gloves division of St Mary’s Rubber, said the company has been able to deliver orders quickly to other clients as well to cater to the needs of the healthcare industry amid the COVID-19 spread.

For the Kerala government’s Karunya project, the company has received an order for 10.25 lakh pairs of gloves and it has also delivered 14.2 lakh pairs of gloves to the Odisha government.

“There is no shortage of the product,” he said, adding that it has also received an order for one crore pairs of gloves for Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. “We have already supplied 9 lakh pairs to begin with,” Jose said, adding that the remaining quantity will be supplied in the coming days.

The company, which exports to over 40 countries in the Americas, Europe, West Asia and Africa, has the capacity to produce 5-5.5 lakh pairs of surgical gloves per day. Jose said with the latest consignment to Serbia, St Mary’s Rubbers has completed its orders to that country.

Coronavirus
