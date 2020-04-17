STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt eases curbs in non-hotspots

The state government has brought in certain relaxations in non-hotspot regions from April 20 as per the Union government directives.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has brought in certain relaxations in non-hotspot regions from April 20 as per the Union government directives. Work will be permitted in construction and agriculture sectors, adhering to the central directives. 

According to the government decision, work in the construction sector will be restarted. However, the workers should follow physical distancing and their health checkups have been made mandatory. This will be the responsibility of the employer.    

Work will also begin in the industrial sector including coir, cashew nut, handloom, beedi and khadi sectors. Workers should be allowed through specific entry points only. Managements should ensure that the workers are not suffering from any health issues. Vehicles should be provided for workers. Also, those establishments with many workers should operate on a shift basis with less than 50 per cent of workers at a time. 

Relaxations announced by CM

Odd-even: From April 20, private vehicles will be allowed to ply on an odd-even basis on alternate days. Private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates. There will be relaxation for vehicles driven by women

A day will be allotted for cleaning centres/shops which could only resume functioning after May 3
Strict social distancing and other safety precautions must be ensured 
Establishments should use only minimum workforce for its operations 
No person with symptoms (fever/sore throat/common cold and others) should be asked to work 
Local bodies to come out with a plan for disinfecting and waste management in each ward
Before resuming the functioning of offices and commercial establishments, such centres will have to be disinfected and ensure cleanliness of the surroundings 
The scope of using migrant labourers for restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies will have to be explored by local bodies 
Migrant labourers’ services could also be used for completing the construction of houses under the LIFE Mission

COVID 19 hotspots Kerala Coronavirus
