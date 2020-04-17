STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kasaragod farmer breaks internet to find buyer for 14 tonnes of ash gourd during lockdown

Kerala's Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar calls Bhat as his message seeking buyer goes viral on social media.

Published: 17th April 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shankara Bhat with his ash gourd produce. (Photo |EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: What if Baikunja is still not on Google Maps, yet. Shankara Bhat -- a farmer from the remote village in Badiadka gram panchayat -- broke the internet and found a buyer for his 14,000 kg of ash gourd.

"I am happy. I am thankful to minister," Bhat said, referring to Kerala's agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar.

The minister has directed Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation or Horticorp to buy all of them around 5,000 fully mature ash gourd from Bhat for Rs 17 per kg. The farmer will be pocketing a cool Rs 2.38 lakh. That was not the case on Wednesday.

Bhat's joy of harvesting a bumper crop soon became a cause of worry. "Who will buy 14,000 kg of ash gourd in the times of lockdown," he wondered.

He sowed one acre and half of his land with ash gourd seeds after striking a deal with a trader. But COVID and the subsequent lockdown forced the trader to back off.

As hope was sinking, influential rural reporter Shree Padre came to Bhat's rescue. Around Wednesday evening, Padre put out a post on Facebook and WhatsApp groups with the message saying Bhat has harvested 14 tonnes of ash gourd but not able to sell because of lockdown. He also uploaded two photographs of rows and rows of neatly arranged ash gourds in Bhat's cattle-shed and front yard. He wrapped up the terse message with Bhat's mobile number.

Since then, the phone did not stop ringing.

On Facebook, the message went viral. A tweet put out by TNIE reporter in Bangaluru was retweeted more than 400 times.

When Express contacted collector K Sajith Babu, he said the farmer had decided to hold on to the produce for four more months.

The district's principal agriculture officer Sajni Mol K said the farmer did not find it profitable to bring his produce to the Horticrop shop in Kannur and sell it for Rs 15 per kg.

But by then Padre's message has reached the agriculture minister's phone too. The minister immediately called Bhat and assured him that the Horticorp would pick up the produce on Thursday. "We struck a deal at Rs 17 per kg," Bhat said.

Minister Sunil Kumar said that the Horticorp was given standing instruction to buy produce from farmers by going to the fields.

The officials immediately reached his house and took photographs and details of the harvest.

Bhat is elated. "The minister's call made me more enthused about farming," he said and added: "Next year, I will go bigger on ash gourd".

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ash gourd Shankara Bhat Kasaragod Kerala farmer lockdown
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp