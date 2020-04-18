STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress rallies behind IUML leader, likens Pinarayi to Modi

 Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday the UDF would deal with the vigilance probe against IUML MLA K M Shaji both politically and legally.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:21 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday the UDF would deal with the vigilance probe against IUML MLA KM Shaji both politically and legally. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been following the same strategy against their political rivals. 

He was referring to the nod given to the Vigilance by the state government to investigate the allegation that Shaji had taken `25 lakh in bribe to get the higher secondary section sanctioned for an aided school in 2013-14. It should be recalled that Azhikode legislator Shaji had raised serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the way he was handling the CM’s Distress Relief Fund. 

Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, MLA, also said the UDF would not allow Shaji to be hunted just because he had criticised the chief minister. Shafi lampooned BJP state president K Surendran for rallying behind the chief minister, terming the latter as Kerala’s Amit Shah.

“Kerala does not require another Amit Shah. Dhoti-clad Modi (of Kerala) has a craving for intolerance. PR agencies cannot administer medicines for the the autocrat’s intolerance, but there is treatment for the same in the hands of the people. Pinarayi should not forget that this is Kerala,” said Shafi.

