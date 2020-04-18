Only a remote chance for conducting bypoll: CEO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the COVID-19 scenario and uncertainty over the extent of the lockdown, the chances of conducting by-elections to Kuttanad and Chavara assembly constituencies are very remote. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said though the Election Commission of India will meet after the lockdown, it is highly unlikely that bypoll for one state alone will be announced. Moreover, political parties need time for campaigning and the Election Commission also needs time to conduct meetings and organise training programmes for staff in the run up to the bypoll.

In the present scenario, these are unlikely to be completed in time, Meena said. As per election rules, bypoll can be conducted if at least one year remains for the expiry of the term of the present government. The term of the Pinarayi Vijayan government ends on May 25, 2021, and even if lockdown ends in May, it will take many more days for resumption of normal life, the CEO said.