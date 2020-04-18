Revised guidelines classify dists into four intensity-based zones

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government late on Friday issued an order revising guidelines for Covid-19 containment measures. It classifies districts in the state into four categories — Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green — based on the intensity of coronavirus spread.Red zone comprises Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts where complete lockdown will be in place till May 3. The Orange A zone consists of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam districts where the lockdown is to remain in force till April 24.

A partial relaxation of the curbs will be considered thereafter. And Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur make up the Orange B zone where lockdown will be in place till April 20. A partial relaxation in the curbs will be considered thereafter. The Green Zone features Kottayam and Idukki districts where lockdown will be in place till April 20, with relaxation of curbs to be made thereafter.

Vehicle movement

After relaxation of curbs in the respective categories, movement of private vehicles will be be regulated with odd-even scheme on alternate days. Vehicles with odd numbers will be permitted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vehicles with even numbers will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The exemption from the odd and even scheme will be only for critical services and emergency operations. Lady drivers travelling solo or with dependents are exempt from this restriction. In the case of four-wheelers, two passengers, besides the driver of the private vehicle will be permitted in the backseat. In the case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle will be allowed and pillion will be permitted only if it is a family member.

Bus or van travel for short distance within a city or town may be permitted subject to conditions such as: no standing passenger, all passengers must wear masks and hand sanitisers should be provided to passengers as they board the vehicle. Such vehicles should cover a total distance of not more than 50-60 km at a stretch, limited to within the district.

Odd-even scheme exemptions

