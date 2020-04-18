STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Revised guidelines classify dists into four intensity-based zones

The state government late on Friday issued an order revising guidelines for Covid-19 containment measures.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government late on Friday issued an order revising guidelines for Covid-19 containment measures. It classifies districts in the state into four categories — Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green — based on the intensity of coronavirus spread.Red zone comprises Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts where complete lockdown will be in place till May 3. The Orange A zone consists of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam districts where the lockdown is to remain in force till April 24.

A partial relaxation of the curbs will be considered thereafter. And Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur make up the Orange B zone where lockdown will be in place till April 20. A partial relaxation in the curbs will be considered thereafter. The Green Zone features Kottayam and Idukki districts where lockdown will be in place till April 20, with relaxation of curbs to be made thereafter.

Vehicle movement 
After relaxation of curbs in the respective categories, movement of private vehicles will be be regulated with odd-even scheme on alternate days. Vehicles with odd numbers will be permitted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vehicles with even numbers will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.         

The exemption from the odd and even scheme will be only for critical services and emergency operations. Lady drivers travelling solo or with dependents are exempt from this restriction. In the case of four-wheelers, two passengers, besides the driver of the private vehicle  will be permitted in the backseat. In the case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle will be allowed and pillion will be permitted only if it is a family member.

Bus or van travel for short distance within a city or town may be permitted subject to conditions such as: no standing passenger, all passengers must wear masks and hand sanitisers should be provided to passengers as they board the vehicle. Such vehicles should cover a total distance of not more than 50-60 km at a stretch, limited to within the district. 

Odd-even scheme exemptions
As per the new guidelines, the exemption from the odd and even scheme will be only for critical services and emergency operations. Lady drivers travelling solo or with dependents are exempt from this restriction. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp