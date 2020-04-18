STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

We saved people from COVID-19, can't let them die out of hunger, says Kerala Health Minister Shailaja

Kerala has announced that based on the prevailing performance of the 14 districts, it has been marked into 4 different zones.

Published: 18th April 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja on Saturday said that the state is reaping the rewards of the hard work that has gone in overall containment of the spread of COVID-19.

In the state the total number presently under treatment is 138 and in the past week, the number of new cases was in single digits and there are around 78,000 people under observation in the state.

She told the media that in no way, can the Kerala government relax because "things can go haywire anytime, if we are not alert, but at the same time, life has to go on, if not there will be other issues.

"It should not be like, we saved people from COVID, but people die out of hunger. So whatever relaxations are now announced to be effective after April 20, should not be an occasion to forget the alertness that we maintained. Instead, the relaxation should be used to revive the economy and it should happen by keeping all the rules and regulations of maintaining social distancing," said Shailaja.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Kerala has announced that based on the prevailing performance of the 14 districts on how it has tackled COVID-19, it has been marked into 4 different zones and that would come into effect after April 20.

While Kottayam and Idukki will get the maximum relaxation. Life will slowly get back to normal subject to all the national guidelines, the other 12 districts will get a scaled down relaxation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Shailaja coronavirus lockdwon exemption COVID 19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp