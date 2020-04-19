Dispelling darkness of coronavirus: Kerala priests come together to lend voice to hymn

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Through a poignant hymn rendered in ardent prayer as the world struggles under the dark shadow of the COVID pandemic, a group of priests from across the globe came together, beseeching help for humanity. Priests belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese 'Twelve Bands' brought out a music video of the hymn 'Lead Kindly Light', which featured participation from clergy located in many countries, including Rome, Vienna, Austria, New York, and France. Aptly, the music video was released April 5, on a day India wholeheartedly responded to Prime Minister Modi's appeal to light lamps, to mark the country's fight against Covid-19.

The video was brought out by 'Twelve Bands' in association with Pilgrims Communication, the media section of the Archdiocese. "When the whole world is battling to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, we lighted the candle of prayer through music. The idea of making a video was there in our minds before the PM's appeal, and we had started working on it as well. The PM's appeal to show solidarity with the rest of humanity in crisis was in line with our thoughts. So, we reached out to the whole world through our hymn," said Fr James Thottiyil, Assistant Director of Pilgrims Communications.

"It took us five days to co-ordinate, programme and edit the video to its final shape," said Fr Jacob Koroth, Director, Pilgrims Communications. The video, which was uploaded at 9PM on April 5 on Youtube, has already been viewed over 84k times.

The Malayalam version of the song 'Lead, Kindly Light' was written and directed by Fr Abraham Lincoln. "Earlier, we had thought of the song 'Lokam Muzhuvan Sukham Pakaran'-- from an old Malayalam movie, but it was a very familiar one sung everywhere. So we decided to find something different, and came up with this song," said Fr Thottiyil.

Fr Jackosn Kizhavana came up with the idea and the song. Fr Linto Kattuparambil (Prayagraj), Fr Paul Manyampilly, Fr Thaddeus Aravindath (New York), Fr Sony Manjaly (Rome), Fr Melvin Chittilappilly, Fr Joseph Manavalan (Paris), Fr Tomy Chirackal Manavalan, Fr Joshy Puthussery, (Austria), and Fr Nibin Kurisingal (Rome) along with other priests sang the hymn, which was accompanied by priests on various musical instruments.