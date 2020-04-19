Kerala govt backed ICTAK pushes for virtual classrooms during coronavirus lockdown

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the prolonged lockdown on account of Covid-19, the state-run Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) has got down to work to prepare schools and colleges for online classroom sessions. The agency will submit a proposal in this regard to the government through the IT department to help out educational institutions affected by the lockdown.

"The colleges need to move towards providing online tutorials if the situation persists," said Santhosh Kurup, chief executive officer, ICTAK .

According to him, the use of online tools developed by ICTAK will help virtual classrooms to be just as effective as normal classrooms.

"The teaching-learning methodology will not be the same as in the case of an actual classroom. But we need to make minor changes for making online classrooms effective even at the school level." said Kurup.

Intuitive contents in game-based or animated mode and adjustments in the pace of teaching are some of the features suggested by ICTAK. International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), an autonomous organisation established by the government, has developed a number of tools for language translation. These tools can be used for developing content for teaching language in schools and colleges.

Many schools in the Middle East have switched to online mode during the peak period in April and May. According to Santhosh, with the government's backing, virtual learning is definitely possible in schools in the state.

Last year, the government had launched Skills Delivery Platform Kerala (SDPK), a project to link engineering colleges with the industry through tele presence network. But it requires the presence of students on the campus.

ICTAK, which is one of the partners of SDPK, plans to utilise the platform for remote learning. It has converted all its short-term programmes on future technologies to online mode.