Kerala records two fresh COVID-19 cases, tally now at 401

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total number of coronavirus positive cases reported in Kerala crossed the 400-mark on Sunday after two more cases turned positive in Kannur and Kasargod districts.

With this, the tally in the state stands at 401. Of this, 129 are currently under treatment. At the same time, 13 patients were recovered from the illness on the day. Meanwhile, the total number of recovered persons has touched 270.

“The thirteen recovered cases were from Kasargod (eight), Kannur (three) and one each from Malappuram and Thrissur. The two positive cases were of imported cases. The Kannur case had come from Abu Dhabi, whereas the Kasargod case came from Dubai,” said a statement from the health department.

The total number of people who were brought under surveillance is 55,590. Of this 55, 129 are in home quarantine and 461 under hospital isolation. 72 gets admitted on Sunday with Covid19 like symptoms. Till date, a total of 19,351 samples were sent for testing. Of this 18,547 samples’ result came as negative.