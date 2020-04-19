Lockdown gives politicians chance to spend time with their families

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 19th April 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Covid-19 pandemic lockdown on, majority of the politicians cutting across political parties are enjoying more family time now. While most of the UDF and LDF leaders are able to spend quality time with their family members, BJP state president K Surendran is stuck at his party state headquarters here. The family members of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy are a happier lot ever since the lockdown came in to being.

They have reasons to feel contented as the head of the ‘Puthuppally House’ at Poojappura is available almost round the clock at home, except when he steps out to visit Indira Bhavan to hold a press meet on the Sprinklr deal. The AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, Chandy has always loved to be in the midst of people. His illness had kept him away from the people for a while. But now he is single-handedly handling the two landline telephones, listening to the matters of people who call him.

“In a way it is good that the lockdown has forced Chandy to sit at home and take control of the situation. But I feel that he has become energised as he has a penchant to face crises. Our only fear is whether his voice would be affected as currently he is attending almost 100 calls a day,” a personal staff of Chandy told TNIE. Cantonment House, the official residence of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, is abuzz with activities. Chennithala told TNIE that his life has become organised with more time for yoga, exercise, prayer and reading. 

Covid-19 has put KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran also confined to his home and at Indira Bhavan where he is seen busy liaising with DCC presidents and party workers. Prior to the lockdown, Mullappally used to be busy with party programmes at his hometown at Vadakara.  CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran is a tad disappointed with the ongoing lockdown. He told TNIE that he recently acquired a bad habit of enjoying a siesta. “An advantage of being at home during this lockdown is to have homely food and proper rest and above all, the opportunity to spend quality time with the family,” said Kanam.

CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been confined to his apartment opposite AKG Centre. He occasionally steps out to visit the hospital as part of his ongoing treatment. Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, MP, is busy these days at his Pandikkadavath House at Malappuram where he is digitising his autobiography. Kunhalikutty has been co-ordinating the welfare activities of the Malayali diaspora in the Middle East.

 If UDF and LDF leaders have been busy in their homes, there is one leader who is quite unhappy with the lockdown. It is none other than  Surendran. His family is in Kozhikode and he does not want to ruffle the feathers of his political detractors by returning to his hometown.  “Most of the politicians are in their home towns. Unfortunately, I am here at the BJP state office having rice gruel and green gram as my office colleagues are all vegetarians,” said Surendran.

