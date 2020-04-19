STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown relaxation in selected districts of Kerala from April 20

However, inter-district and inter-state transportation will continue to remain suspended except in medical cases and other scenarios mentioned in the lockdown guidelines.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The relaxation of lockdown in Green and Orange B zones will come in to effect in selected districts in Kerala from Monday. The Green zone comprises of Kottayam and Idukki districts, while the Orange B zone encompasses Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur districts.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the relaxation will be applicable in health, animal husbandry, online education, Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act, fishing, agriculture and plantation sectors. Movement of fuel, energy transmission, goods movement, distribution of essential commodities, private commercial establishments, industries in public and government sectors and construction activities will be allowed to function under the strict implementation of social distancing methods, he added.

Educational institutions, cinema theatres, shopping malls, worship places, parks and bars will remain closed. The ban on the crowding of public will remain unchanged. More than 20 people will not be allowed to take part in marriages and funeral services.

The vehicles, whose registration ends in an odd number, will be allowed to travel on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while those ending in even numbers can travel on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. However, this is not applicable for those who are either exempted from this measure or are employed in those sectors which are allowed to function. Those working in emergency services alone can drive on Sunday.

However, the lockdown relaxation for Orange A zone, which includes Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam districts, will come into effect from Friday only. The lockdown will continue in Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Coronavirus
